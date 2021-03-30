The Wonderful World Of Uninteresting Animals #11: The Dragonfly

Hello, everyone. It's Tuesday again, and time to delve into that magical box of mysteries that is the Wonderful World Of Uninteresting Animals!

Today, I have selected from the zillions of uninteresting animals available a particularly uninteresting specimen - the Dragonfly.

To start with, a small point needs to be made quite clear: a dragonfly is neither a dragon nor a fly. Many people seem to think that the dragonfly is either a fly that looks a bit like a dragon, or a dragon that has the characteristics of a fly.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Actually, some things could , potentially, be further from the truth, but this phrase is often used as a 'figure of speech' to express the relatively unlikely nature of something or other.

Still, this is getting us nowhere.

Dragonflies are interesting in one respect only: that is, the degree to which they are not only 'not interesting', but that to which they are positively uninteresting, which, I'm sure readers will tend to agree, is another kettle of fish entirely.

Dragonflies have massive eyes, two pairs of wings, and a long body. They look weird, but that's Nature for you, I suppose.

They are often confused with Damselflies, probably because of the 'D' at the beginning of both words.

Well, that's all there is to say about dragonflies, so uninteresting are they.

Please don't forget to look in next week, when I may or may not have been bothered to add to the growing and tedious collection of bore-inspiring creatures.

See you next Tuesday.