Mr. Joe: The Hoarse Whisperer

BILLINGSGATE POST: There is every reason to believe that President Biden would be lost if not for his Teleprompter. But there are those who believe that when he is squinting his eyes, as if he were looking into the sun, the words coming out of his mouth are actually not his, but those of some party hack, and he, the dummy, mechanically moving his jaws like a latter day Charlie McCarthy being manipulated by ventriloquist comedian, Edgar Bergen.

But Joe Biden is more Mr. Ed than Charlie McCarthy. Although both Mr. Ed and Charlie seemed more intelligent than they actually were, mainly because nothing they said came from their own lips, Mr. Ed was more easily understood and respected.

The next time Mr. Joe addresses the America public, I will be expecting to hear the show’s lead-in song:

A horse is a horse of course of course

And this one'll talk 'til his voice is hoarse.

You've never heard of a talking horse?

Well, listen to this...

"I am Mr. Joe.”

Dr. Slim: “I would like to see a debate between Mr. Joe and Charlie McCarthy.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. I predict Mr. Joe by a furlong.”