Donald Trump’s Super-Duper Second Great Big Lie

There are many Trump lies, but one of the first and biggest was former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya. That lie had a lifespan of many years. However, the Obama-Kenya lie is presently in the footnotes of history.

Trump, the perpetrator of that lie, lives on.

His second and latest super-duper big lie is that he did not lose the election! Joe Biden stole it. Trump had Liz Cheney removed from her Republican position in the House because she disagreed with the Trump election lie.

Trump convinced his not too bright or clean followers Biden stole the election. They should fight for their country. Storm the Capitol and prevent the election from being certified.

He even promised to lead the march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol but chickened out. Instead, he watched it with glee on television, from the safety of the White House. It could be a footnote to the second big lie, as his lies begat lies.

In the midst of those lies, there is the lie about releasing his tax returns. There was the claim they were being audited. But at this point, who is counting the Trump lies?

Attorney-General Garland, maybe?

Somewhere in the scrambled egg history of Trump lies is the Bone Spur lie. While that lie might be yesterday, some of his followers who stormed the Capitol on January 6th were veterans. Do Trump’s followers who stormed the Capitol remember the Bone Spur lie?

Or do they think it’s okay to chuck your duty and patriotism and instead save your country by watching television?

Will Trump pay their attorney fees?

He promised!

Hmmm?

