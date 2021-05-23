Rudy Giuliani wearing no pants is picked up by police in Central Park; says he "forgot"

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani was picked up by metro police at 6:30 am this morning in Central Park after several complaints. Guiliani wore a very nice suit jacket, starched white shirt and a sharp red tie, but no pants.

When questioned by police, Giuliani "looked down and seemed surprised" according to one officer, "but then he started asking me how my wife and kids are doing, and I told him I wasn't married and have no kids.

"When I asked him to use his suit jacket to cover his privates he told me he was on his way to NBC studios for an early morning appearance. That's when he tried to tell me he didn't need pants."

Officer James Gordon then took the ex-mayor into custody and told us he should be released in time for his appearance on Meet the Press this morning.

Rudy has called several members of the press over the past month to declare that he will make a "comeback", referring to the media spotlight that he greatly values.

Some observers worry he has "lost his fastball". Many others say he's lost more than that.