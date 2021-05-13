The Jimmy Kimmel – Sean Hannity Feud Has Turned Very Nasty

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The first Kimmel-Hannity feud ended two years ago, but Fox News second banana, Sean Hannity has rekindled it by saying that Jimmy Kimmel was actually born in Afghanistan.

Kimmel fired back by saying that Sean is so damn goofy looking that he makes Disney’s Goofy look like George Clooney. He then noted that he heard that Fox boy accidentally brushed his teeth with Preparation H, and his tongue shrunk down to the size of a nickel.

Hannity then pointed out that the only reason why Kimmel hates the twice-impeached, one-term fake president is because Trump spent more time playing golf than he did running the country; he then added that Jimmy is also extremely jealous because DJT has a beautiful orange jack-o-lantern complexion.

The talk show host then noted that lying Don’s son dopey Don Jr., talks over 200 words a minute, and he looks like he combs his hair with an egg beater.

Sean then remarked that Jimmy’s eyebrows are both fake, like his Italian accent.

Kimmel then revealed that Melania had texted him and confided to him that Sean and her husband are secretly in love.

She then confessed that she knows for a fact that the Fox host actually got her husband’s facial likeness tattooed on his scrotum.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel has stated that Melania has agreed to do a one-hour, no-holds-barred interview with him, and she is even going to show him a never-before-seen photo of Donaldo’s itty bitty orange pee-pee.