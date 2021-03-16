Trump Expresses Support for Cuomo

Former President Donald Trump unexpectedly expressed his support for the beleaguered New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, and urged his followers to do likewise. In a long, disjointed rant, Trump made the following observations:

“He [Cuomo] didn’t do anything I haven’t done.”

“So there was a problem with some of Andrew’s numbers: Big f__ deal!"

"Do you believe Joe’s numbers? Of course not. No one, except the fake news people, believes Joe's numbers.”

“Women want powerful men like me and Andrew. Of course, 'hell hath no fury like that of a scorned woman', so they make this s___ up to get back at us.”

Trump also advised Cuomo to just hang in there.

“The only way they’re gonna get you out is to talk to you into resigning or impeach you.”

"Impeaching's one thing. Making it stick is another."

“I know something about impeachment. I am the only president in U.S. history who was impeached twice, and they didn’t come close to getting me out either time.”

“They won’t get Andrew either. He’s tough."

"He should hire Rudy.”

“How ‘bout if the good people in New York march on Albany?”

Trump even suggested that he might put together a fusion Trump/Cuomo ticket in 2024 noting in a thinly-veiled insult of former Vice President Pence:

“Next time, I’m picking a vice president with balls. Someone like Andrew, who knows how to fight. Nobody could stop me and Andrew.”