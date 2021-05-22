Andrew Giuliani deciding whether to run for office or go live in the jungle

At a press conference yesterday, Andrew Giuliani, son of the illustrious ex-mayor and arch villain Rudy, announced that he may run for governor of New York in the upcoming election. But the Son of Rudy added he has not made up his mind yet. He then explained that he's also often inclined to shed his clothing and live in the jungle with other wildlife.

"I've been on the political scene over half a century now" said the 35 year-old prodigy "and I know the game. But I also see what it's done to my poppa and I don't know if I want that."

It was unclear which, if not all, aspects of his father's portfolio of embarrassment he was referring to, but reporters on the scene seemed reluctant to ask.

The young Giuliani then spent the next hour talking about his adventures in the jungle and describing the many ape-family friends he's made there. Attendees had drifted away one by one over that time. There were only two members of the press remaining when Giuliani opened up for questions.

Asked when he might make a final decision, Giuliani stared into space for approximately three minutes. The general consensus is that we'll be seeing much more of this young man in the near future.