Giuliani’s Office And Manhattan Apartment Raided

Just when you thought you heard the last of Rudolph Giuliani, the world presents an encore.

The press conference in front of The Four Seasons Funeral Home for the Trump campaign (in full view of the sex toy store across the street) should have buried the Trump/Giuliani relationship. No.

Then came the runny hair dye incident. No, again.

But April 28, up popped Giuliani, the same day as Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Speech. A teeter-totter kind of day. Or eloquence versus the raid.

Federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday morning at 6. They raided the Upper East Side Manhattan apartment and Park Avenue offices of Rudolph Giuliani, much to Giuliani’s surprise, distaste, and ten-minute critique on the invasion of his privacy.

And they were not looking for his hair dye recipe.

Agents took all of his electronic and WiFi communicating devices, mobile phones, and computers. They didn't take Giuliani's Kitchen Aid blender or pants presser. However, a stack of blank prenuptial agreements was alleged.

His attorney called the raid by Federal Agents a witch-hunt by Donald Trump haters.

Giuliani claims that he tried to give the Federal Agents computer hard drives containing real stuff information about Joseph Biden and Biden's son. The agents weren’t interested in anything about Biden or Biden’s son.

"They were just a bunch of Donald Trump haters on a witch hunt," said Giuliani's attorney! "Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and as a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical."

Ummm, what about that scene on the bed in the 2020 Borat film?

"That was a fabrication!" said Giuliani.

Oh!

Read more by this author: