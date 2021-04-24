Caitlyn Jenner for Governor? Whole New Meaning for "Transfer of Power"

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Saturday, 24 April 2021

The announcement Friday that Caitlyn Jenner had entered the recall race for California governor caught the standup comedians, and comediennes, off guard. But by the late night show they will have regrouped and the trans jokes will be forthcoming. Here is a preview.

The interim between Jenner's election and taking office will be a very special transition.

Until making today's announcement, Jenner was somewhat transitory about running.

If Gov. JEnner's father were still living, his every movement would be open to the public and he would be referred to as transparent.

A Republican isn't likely to win, but if Jenner should, all of California will be transfixed.

Any attempt made by Republican governor Jenner to deal with the Democrat-controlled legislature will be a risky transaction.

Since the Democrats will regain the governorship in 2022, Jenner's term is transitory.

Jenner's "socially liberal, fiscally conservative" platform transects both major party platforms.

Instead of delivering the governor's state of the state speech live, Jenner wil transmit it via Zoom.

TransPacific Center, San Francisco. Special to The Spoof.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

