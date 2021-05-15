Angry Baltimore man demands chance to run the Preakness: cries discrimination!

Harry Coleman, 42 of Baltimore, MD just started following horse racing last month. It all started, he tells us, when he was researching obscure drugs on the internet. “I came across a story about some of the substances those horses get. One thing led to another and next thing you know I was a racing fan!”

Coleman, as it turns out is not a very frequent runner himself, and only developed an interest in entering this race after seeing the “horse-only” field.

In this case, Coleman is no passive observer or couch potato. “I guess, sometimes you have a new perspective when you’re new to something, and when I watched a couple of races on YouTube and thought about the drugs those horses get, I got to wondering why are the races only for horses? What about humans or other animals? That might make things much more interesting!”

Rather than sitting around pondering the issue or cursing his luck, Coleman went straight to the authorities, asking for an entry form. They told me it was too late, which is fine, but what got my goat was their attitude. They treated me like I was some kind of idiot. They’re the idiots if you ask me!!!

Coleman promises he'll be on the racing scene next year. He has a friend who is a lawyer who he hopes can help him. "Look for my name in next year's Kentucky Derby!"