Kentucky Derby Winner ‘Medina Spirit’ Tested Positive For a Hoof-Enhancing Drug

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 9 May 2021

image for Kentucky Derby Winner ‘Medina Spirit’ Tested Positive For a Hoof-Enhancing Drug
Trainer Bob Baffert says that the only thing that goes into his horse's bodies is the best hay in all of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – (Sports Satire) – The Kentucky Derby Thoroughbred Racing Coalition has just revealed that a urine sample taken from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, after the derby win, showed traces of the illegal drug Mistohoofalosis, which is a drug manufactured in Costa Rica, that causes the hooves of a horse to enlarge by as much as 43%.

Noted horse veterinarian Dr. Paris Chimichurri, 47, told the news media that Misty, as the illegal drug is known, was originally used on the Budweiser Clydesdales, but there was no problem, since Clydesdales are not race horses; they are merely show and parade horses.

Dr. Chimichurri pointed out that, as everyone who has seen a Super Bowl Budweiser Clydesdale commercial knows, the Clydesdales have tremendously huge hooves that could easily hurt a Brontosaurus dinosaur (if of course there were still some around).

Medina Spirit's trainer, the world-famous Bob “White Hair” Baffert remarked that he truly believes that someone in the thoroughbred racing lab contaminated his horses's pee sample on purpose.

Meanwhile Medina Spirit's jockey Johnny Velazquez’s urine sample came out negative as did trainer Bob Baffert’s pee sample.

SIDENOTE: BuzzFuzz is reporting that Johnny’s urine sample came back with a 1.9% level for Lime Gatorade, which is perfectly within the accepted legal Gatorade guidelines.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Horse Racingkentucky derbyperformance enhancing drugs

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more