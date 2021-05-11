Las Vegas Says “Herd Immunity” Is a 10-1 Favorite To Win The Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE, Maryland – (Sports Satire) – The Las Vegas bookies agree that the 3-year-old thoroughbred from Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Herd Immunity” at 10 to 1, is the highly favored horse to win the 146th running of the Preakness, this year’s middle jewel of The Triple Crown.

The race which is held at Pimlico will be televised live by NBC, MTV, ESPN 7, and the Latin American Network - Deportes Caballos.

The horse race will be shown in every country in the world, except for North Korea, Afghanistan, and Mookslavia.

BuzzFuzz reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is so upset and angry that he has threatened to launch a missile towards Maryland.

Upon hearing about Kim’s threat, Vice-President Kamala Harris, whose approval rating is an astonishing 93% replied, “If chubby, little Kimmy launches a missile towards Maryland, the United States Air Force will turn his country into the largest parking lot in the civilized world in about 9 or so minutes, uh huh.”

Meanwhile, the stunningly beautiful, Bolivian jockey Alejandra "Debbie" De Las Maracas, 19, who is riding “Giddy Up Girl,” was asked why she always wears bright red lipstick when she races.

Alejandra smiled politely and replied, “Because I love the taste of fresh-picked cherries, and besides, I’m a girl duh.”

SIDENOTE: Race officials regret to announce that “Cut To The Chase,” the horse owned by hip hop artist Snoop Dogg, has been scratched due to traces of Herilinsaquill-9 that were found in some horse biscuits she was snacking on.