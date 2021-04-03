David Jimson is a good bloke, apparently

David Jimson is a very good bloke, according to everyone who lives in his street.

The 73-year-old has old fashioned values and likes to play Snooker in the pub when he can, but other than that he has very little in common with near name sake Jim Davidson.

Davidson, the fading 1980's alternative comedian (alternative in the sense that he was never funny) is currently trending on Twitter, with another one of his unseemly rants. However, we remember him fondly for being the straight man to John Virgo's comedy turn on Snooker Loopy.

In other news, David Jimson has been spending time with his first and only wife Mavis, their three children and 2 grand-children in the park, watching a covid friendly version of Punch and Judy.

That's the way you do it.