Young misfit celebrates four years on heroin

A young man identified as Kyle D. yesterday marked his four-year anniversary as a heroin addict. “It’s four years on heroin” he clarified, “and a bit short of that as an actual heroin addict per se.”

Kyle attended a 12 Step meeting in early 2018 after he was arrested for shoplifting.

“After driving me home from the police station, my mom ransacked my room and found some pot I had stashed” he explained, “so she flips and next thing you know our whole family is sitting in a therapist’s office and she suggested I start going to meetings.”

Only 17 at the time, Kyle’s mom drove him to the 12 Step meeting and waited outside. “My mom was hell bent on having me go. I did hear some really kick ass stories and met some tight guys at the meeting but they didn’t want much to do with me. I got called a weedmidget”.

Kyle said he wouldn’t have gone back if not for his mom’s insistence. “After a few meetings I decided I needed to do some heroin. It was more about being one of the guys than anything else. But once I started using it was all about getting high! I really loved it!”

Asked if he had any plans to stop, Kyle told us he had one more year to go “I figure if I can say I shot heroin for five years, I’ll go back to the meeting…I’ll be one of the guys!”