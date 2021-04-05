Snow in April, whatever next? ask surprised villagers

The inhabitants of charming little village Chutney on the Fritz were surprised that a few snowflakes fell this morning and have been blogging about it.

Vicar Peter Lesley said 'I usually blog about Easter at Easter Weekend, but when I looked out of the window, I saw a bit of snow for about five seconds, and I thought that would be more interesting than the usual stuff I write about at Easter. It has already been my most popular blog, seven readers, so that is a record for me'.

'Honestly', said local cool teenager Thomas Johnson 'Snow in April. Whatever next?'

It is believed that the problem will be discussed at the Parish Council meeting in June.