Snow in April, whatever next? ask surprised villagers

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 5 April 2021

image for Snow in April, whatever next? ask surprised villagers
It is May, and I am still wearing my special hat.....

The inhabitants of charming little village Chutney on the Fritz were surprised that a few snowflakes fell this morning and have been blogging about it.

Vicar Peter Lesley said 'I usually blog about Easter at Easter Weekend, but when I looked out of the window, I saw a bit of snow for about five seconds, and I thought that would be more interesting than the usual stuff I write about at Easter. It has already been my most popular blog, seven readers, so that is a record for me'.

'Honestly', said local cool teenager Thomas Johnson 'Snow in April. Whatever next?'

It is believed that the problem will be discussed at the Parish Council meeting in June.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalSnow

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more