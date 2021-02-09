Secret Service Agent Mistakes Biden’s Package For Elderly Gerbil

BILLINGSGATE POST: It had to happen sooner or later. While Vice-President under Barack Obama, there were complaints by female Secret Service Agents that they were uncomfortable when they were forced to watch Sleepy Joe take his morning swim in the White House pool, sans Speedo.

HE’S BACK!

But now Sleepy Joe is the boss. Will these same agents have the temerity to express themselves now that he has more power than anyone in the Free World, other than Kim Jong-Un?

But the snickers are back. The other day, Agent Priscilla Pinchmouth-Prude, who was told her job was to make sure the President didn’t drown while swimming, was reportedly left speechless when he switched from doing the Australian crawl to the backstroke the other morning.

“HOLY SH*T! WTF IS THAT?” She screamed.

Thinking that the President had been attacked by a grey-haired gerbil, she pressed the GENERAL QUARTERS ALARM. Immediately, a dozen agents rushed into the pool area, guns drawn, only to find the sheepish President covering up his package with both hands.

Dr. Slim: “Priscilla Pinchmouth-Prude! You gotta be kidding.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Should have never assigned her to Gerbil patrol.”