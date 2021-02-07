Trump And Biden Caught Singing Duet At Washington Karaoke Bar

BILLINGSGATE POST: During this morning's White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the rumor that President Biden and Donald Trump were seen together at Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar last night, with their arms around each other's shoulders, belting out Kareoke as a duet entry in the night's contest.

Crack investigative reporter, Slim Everdingle, broke this story which has the Beltway in an uproar. Nancy Poozleosi said she couldn’t believe that President Biden would sink that low, even though he is a baritone.

This same bar was in the news earlier this year. It was reported that Congresswoman Maxine Waters had her neck bitten by her own false teeth while singing a James Brown hit, "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag". Maxine explained that she had removed her false teeth and put them on the bar, because when she attempted to hit the high notes, her teeth kept slipping. One of the other singers - it might have been Nancy Poozleosi - picked up Maxine’s dentures and used them to bite her neck when she missed a high note while singing the song. All in good fun, of course.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar has never closed down. The bar is located in the Atlas District near the nation's capital. Described as having "mismatched seating and offbeat accents" (neon signs, crystal chandeliers, lots of purple), it is not a joint where you would usually find older gentlemen frequenting, much less, adversaries such as Trump and Biden. But, in a place where there is often a "unity vibe" with folks "dancing and singing the night away", anything can happen and often does.

Although Trump has said that he doesn’t drink, President Biden may have been taken in by "friendly" staffers who offered a "wide variety of whiskeys" and "frozen alcoholic slushies" that are a "guaranteed hangover, but so good."

NOTE: Slim Everdingle is still recovering from his own hangover, having been caught up in the revelry of the evening.

Dr. Slim: "It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it."

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. I hope you didn’t make a fool of yourself.”