BILLINGSGATE POST: The world, as we have known it, is not the same. A pencil-neck geek, a virtual parakeet, with a vocabulary so limited that listeners wince when he squawks, now has the pedestal. Like his old boss, Barry the Parrot, he couldn’t speak coherently for two minutes without a teleprompter.

Now that President Trump has lost his voice, and has no way to communicate with his 75 million fans, it is time to commemorate his four years of open-ended dialogue with his fans with the song, “My Tweet” by The Plotters.

How were The Plotters to know in 1956 that this song would still resonate in 2021?

MY TWEET

When the twilight is gone and no Trumpbirds are Tweeting

When the twilight is gone you come into my heart

And here in my heart you will stay while I Tweet

My Tweet is to linger with you...

Dr. Slim: “Brings back a lot of memories of better times. Loved the Cold War era.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. My Tweet is to linger with you at the end of the day, in a dream that's divine.”