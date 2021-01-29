Rudy Giuliani Admits That Trump Did Not Have The Coronaviurs – It Was Just a Ploy to Get People To Feel Sorry For Him

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 January 2021

image for Rudy Giuliani Admits That Trump Did Not Have The Coronaviurs – It Was Just a Ploy to Get People To Feel Sorry For Him
An artist's rendition of what Rudy Giuliani will look like in just 5 years.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News, has confirmed Rudy Giuliani’s story that Trump actually faked having the COVID-19 virus.

Old Bug-Eyed Rudy told BBN that he, Ted Cruz, and Sara “Sponge Cake” Huckabee Sanders concocted the whole damn story.

Giuliani, who is so ugly, he makes rust look beautiful, said that Trump did it as a ploy, so that people would feel sorry for him, and vote for him, and he would win re-election.

The whole pitiful scheme fell apart when 7 of his 9 nurses at Walter Reed Hospital reported that they had seen Trump kissing Hope Hicks, Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham, and Ivanka on the lips as he laid in bed, maskless, shirtless, and underwearless.

When Trump was asked to comment on Rudy’s statement, he said that he does not know Rudy Giuliani, has never met Rudy Giuliani, and couldn’t recognize him if he had a fucking name tag on.

Former Trump ass-kisser and man who looks like a Galapagos turtle, Senator Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell, said that Trump has been angry as hell ever since he developed erectile dysfunction when he returned from visiting North Korea, Russia, and Pisagovia.

Meanwhile, the state of Georgia has reportedly filed a $3.8 million lawsuit against Trump on the grounds of him being a complete and total lying pile of hog vomit.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHope HicksMitch McConnellRudy Giuliani

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more