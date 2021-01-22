Trump's note to Biden at The Oval Office (now framed and under glass) leaked to the press

World leaders and social media are expressing outrage that Mr. Trump's farewell note to Mr. Biden has been exposed.

Mr. Biden described the note as “a very generous letter.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Bin Salman and Mr. Netanyahu have led a chorus of angry responses, including (from MBS): “Let a head roll down the steps of the guillotine!”

Judge Baraitser has said "I have a nice little cell right next to Julian for this whistleblower!"

Mr. Biden himself has been reported more pallid than usual, with a case of blue lips, although he now wears a mask 24/7, including after sundown in bed.

Mr. Trump's letter:

Dear Joe,

You'll forgive me, I know, for being irritable during our presidential debates.

That was just a role, as you know. We have to play it as though we are on different teams. But we're not. You're like a brother to me, really.

Thing is it is and never was about me. I'm not that different, as you know.

No. It was always about my base, my fans, who can get a little rowdy.

(I mean, they scared the hell out of Washington and they brought in 25,000 National Guard! Then looked silly as hell for doing this!)

Now, Joe, I've been through the routine in the Oval Office, which is like having people step on your toes all the time, and they're doing it to get to you and blow your cool.

Take my advice, Joe, and there's plenty more available! Let me help you.

Give up on this “Give me a break, man” response you do. It just doesn't sound presidential.

I mean, suppose they had questioned Napoleon on one of his campaigns. Would he have said, “Give me a break, man”? I don't think so.

(Plus, Joe, there are tanning lamps in the White House attic. You look a little pale, man. Maybe dying your hair blue or green would also help).

Now, Joe, if this Oval Office thing is too exhausting (and it is!) keep in mind you can always come here to Mar-al-Lago.

We'll give you a residence on the house. We could hit the links together.

And one more thing, Joe. I can get Melania to give Jill some fashion tips if you like.

You know, having a FLOTUS at the quality of a top New York model does add luster to the office (plus gets votes).

Fraternally, Joe, old bud

Donald

