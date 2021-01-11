“And Then They Stole The Election,” Trump Tells Giggling Children While Visiting Local Kindergarten

image for “And Then They Stole The Election,” Trump Tells Giggling Children While Visiting Local Kindergarten
One or two of the children became restless

Balancing between playing golf and tweeting sounds like a difficult task. Still, Donald Trump keeps finding new ways of letting everyone know that Satan-worshiping communists stole the election.

"I was skeptical when the President suggested visiting a local kindergarten and informing his potential voters about devil’s servants in the Democratic party," said one of the White House aides, who kindly agreed to a phone interview. "In my opinion, 4-year-old children might have difficulties understanding the concept of elections. Still, the President has a way of convincing people to get along with his insane ideas."

"When we entered the kindergarten, the children reacted the way we expected them to do, with the combination of fear and anticipation. The President somehow managed to relax them by pretending to be one of them. He was making inarticulate sounds, and saying things like “That’s my toy, give it back.”"

"And then he suddenly started dancing with his fists clenched, and ranting about unrelated topics like Hillary, Hugo Chavez, disinfectant, and the Chinese virus. The President frequently used the word "tremendous"."

"You could see that the children were having a good time, many of them started giggling. And when he shouted ”and then they stole the election,” the room exploded. The kids just couldn't take it anymore. They were laughing, even screaming with laughter, and pointing their little fingers at the President. The secret service agents quickly reacted and dragged him to the car."

"While we were driving back to the White House, the President suggested that we should go to the Rockies, where he could stand at the top of the mountain and shout "stop the steal!""

"And listening to the echo of his own voice."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

