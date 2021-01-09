Donald Trump And Joe Biden In Total Agreement About Something, At Last

After several months of disagreement, hostile argument, and a distinct lack of being able to even have a cohesive and respectful discussion, President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have, at last, found common ground with each other.

On Friday, President Trump posted what turned our to be his final Twitter message:

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th."

Ever polite and considerate, Mr. Biden, when told, took the snub in his stride, and responded:

"I'm glad, and I am in complete agreement with him. He is the worst, most incompetent president in the history of US presidents, but, that being said, he is the best there has ever been in that field."

Twitter reacted to the President's incitement of his followers to go down to Capitol Hill by announcing that the platform had permanently suspended his account.

Mr. Trump also seemed to have finally accepted that Mr. Biden had won the election, and promised a smooth handover of power.

Mr. Biden said:

"I think it was a good idea of the President to incite his supporters to insurrection. It's the end of his political career, and of his Twitter account."