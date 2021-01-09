Biden Proposes New Thunk Control Agency For Trumpsters

BILLINGSGATE POST: Who woulda thunk that someday your thoughts might be monitored? Faced with a divided nation of 75 million voters who prefer to eat pasta at the Olive Tree rather than the French Laundry, where elites like to gather to thwart COVID-19 restrictions they themselves imposed, President-elect Biden announced that, on the first day of his presidency, he would form a Thunk Control Agency.

Now that both Facebook and Twitter have suspended the accounts of President Trump and anyone who has the temerity to agree with him, Biden understands that there is no one left to stop him from going one step further.

Ironically, Biden, who has been known to steal a thought or two, will not be affected by his new agency. When probed to elaborate on any of his pre-packaged speeches, he throws up his arms, and with a mischievous grin, he says:

“Leave me alone, guys, I’m trying to think, but nothing happens.”

Dr. Slim: “Ain’t that line from Curly of The Three Stooges?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. It was either him or Marmaduke.”