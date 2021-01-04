Trump and 27 Dummies Are The Only People in The U.S. Who Still Think He Won

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 4 January 2021

This is the type of truck that the average Trump "Baser" drives.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind is reporting that one of their recent polls shows that Trump and 27 Trumptards are the only dumbbells in the nation who still think that the lying, orange SOB actually won.

Those Trump basers are the same dummies who, over 500 years ago, during the time of Christopher Columbus, believed that the world was flat and that hurricanes were caused by gigantic schools of sperm whales.

Basers believe that the Lock Ness Monster is real, along with Sasquatch, Sponge Bob Square Pants, and professional wrestling.

That group of sad individuals are the kind who think that the human tongue depressor, Ann Coulter is sexier than the lusciously delicious Sofia Vergara.

Nancy Pelosi was asked what she thought of Trump’s die-hard supporters.

She smirked, and said that it was so ironic that most of the "Racist-in-Chief's" supporters, earn an average of $1,400 a month, drink Dixie Land Beer, drive old beat up pick-up trucks, chew Bountyhunter smokeless tobacco, listen to the music of Loretta Lynn and the Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin' Band, and smoke Marlboro Reds.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

