Trump Says He Still Hasn't Played His Trump Card

Outgoing US president, Donald Trump, who has just 22 days left to his tenure in the White House, had a message for his opponents today, when he said that he hasn't yet played his Trump Card, and that he might just have an Ace up his sleeve.

Trump, 74, lost the November presidential election to Joe Biden, but has stubbornly refused to accept defeat, and has hinted, several times, that the handover of power might not go as smoothly as many Democrats have planned.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was 'swindled' out of the election, and, in a bid to maintain the concept of card games, he tweeted to his followers that:

"It's not over yet. Trump hasn't played his Trump card! I might just have an ace or two up my sleeve!"

Political analysts say that, as Trump is known to be a swindler and a cheat, it's just feasible that the crank does, indeed, have something hidden away with which he can manipulate his way back to power.

They suspect some underhand activity, some behind-the-scenes dealing, or other shenanigans, such as corruption, extortion, lies, intimidation and bribery, along with the traditional greasing of palms with which Trump's name has become so synonymous, and so utterly inseparable.