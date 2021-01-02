President Trump Has Gained 47 Pounds Since He Lost The Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The President’s personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, says that he is very concerned about Trump having gained 47 pounds since getting soundly defeated in the presidential election.

The doctor said that Trump has always had a very active appetite gene, and is the type of person that can eat a Big Mac and gain 2 pounds. He quipped that Trump has never met a calorie he didn’t like.

He added that Trump is the type of person who salts his bacon strips.

Melania recently said that she’s getting fed up with him eating food in bed. She commented to her dopey step-son, Donald Jr., that the other day, she rolled over in bed, and felt something very strange. It turned out to be a couple of chicken wings that had fallen out of her husband’s KFC bucket of chicken.

First daughter Ivanka recently appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" and revealed that she no longer kisses her daddy on the lips, because of the horrible Arby’s horse radish smell.

Dr. Fu Fi remarked that if DJT keeps eating like a Clydesdale horse, he is going to hit the 400-pound mark by Valentine’s Day.