13,000 U.S. Psychiatrists All Agree That Trump Is Totally Bat Shit Crazy

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – American Spotlight Magazine is reporting that a poll was recently taken of 13,000 of the most respected and reputable psychiatrists in the nation.

The results unequivocally showed what just about everyone in the country, minus the 24,000, or so stubborn, die-hard, #LoserTrump followers incorrectly think.

And that is that Trump is now 100% bat shit crazy!

Yes, they all agree that the 45th president of the United States, the man that Russian President Putin is now calling “The Pee Pee Tape President”, is the meanest, cruelest, most racist person on earth since Adolf Hitler.

But, as Trump-hater GOP pundit Ann Coulter recently stated on the Howard Stern Show, let’s all just wait and see how racist, Trumpola is going to be when he ends up in Sing Sing Federal Prison with the likes of big Colin Kaepernick fans like Tayshon, DeMarco, and LaBubba.

Coulter said that the bruthas will be having “Pussy Face” singing, the Helen Reddy hit, “I Am Woman” before he can say “Oh shit, I’m f*ck*d!!!”