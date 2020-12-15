Trump literally a turd that will not flush

It has been five weeks since the US election, and there is no doubt that Joe Biden won - unless you live in the deranged world of Donald Trump's pathetic ego.

Geoff Ballcock studies presidential pipes, and spoke exclusively to TheSpoof with his analysis. "We view the presidency like plumbing, with pipes going in and pipes coming out. It demonstrates clearly using an everyday example of how the system works."

He continued: "Joe Biden is now entering the mouth and will spend the next four years in the upper intestines of the presidency. If he is as unpopular as Trump, then he may be pushed out early, like a bout of dysentery."

"Trump, on the other hand, has just been pushed out, and should be part-way round the U-bend by now. But he is like one of those pieces of shit that sticks to the side of the bowl and just will not budge.

"A decent president would let himself be flushed away with grace, but Trump is incapable of that. I fear that, eventually, someone will need to fetch a toilet brush and scrub him away."

Ballcock is a professor of Presidential Plumbing at Anus University.