The Rats Are Abandoning The USS Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The USS Trump didn’t hit an iceberg, but the rats are jumping ship by the dozens.

Trump boasts that he fired Barr’s back-stabbing butt, but, truth be told, Barr told Trump to stick his lying ways up his ass, and he quickly jumped overboard.

A White House insider says that Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's chauffeur, and even Hope Hicks, the President's side piece, will be following on the heels of Barr.

iRumors has even learned that 2 of the 4 White House cooks plan to leave their jobs as soon as possible, because, they say, they're sick of the smell of Big Macs.

The White House gardener says that, as soon as he is finished planting two Mistletoes, some Lantana, and a South Texas Tumbleweed, he will be resigning.

And now the word is out that the President’s personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, will be leaving, just as soon as he returns from his vacation to Norway, New Zealand, and La Brea, California.

A source from within the White House revealed that there is definitely trouble in the presidential marriage, as First Lady Melania, has expressed to her husband that she wants him to resign.