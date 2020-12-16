Putin Says Trump Is a #Loser

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Russia’s national news agency Comrade News, has expressed that President Putin is furious with Donald Trump, who he is calling the worst friggin president in the history of presidents.

Vladimir Putin is really upset that Trump is saying that, yes, Russia interfered in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, but he’s insisting that he did it without his (Trump's) knowledge.

The Russian leader reportedly told Donald's alleged girlfriend, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Kentucky, that Trump is a pussy.

Vlady then added that he hopes the racist bastard gets hit on his head by a golf ball, or, even better, by a bowling ball.

Comrade News has also divulged that Trump owes Putin tens of millions of dollars which he promised to pay him so that Putin would not release Trump's seven pee-pee tapes to CNN.

When Trump heard about what Putin had said, he angrily yelled that the pee in question does not have his DNA, and, truth be told, the pee DNA actually belongs to his adopted son, Eric.