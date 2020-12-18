Kansas Refuses To Ban The Words Vagina & Penis

TOPEKA, Kansas – (Satire News) – An evangelical group calling itself The Anti-Democratic Crusaders, has been trying for the past four years to get the words vagina and penis, banned from public places in Iowa, such as nail salons, strip lounges, massage parlors, and corn factories.

The group that priests, rabbis, and even preachers have called extreme right wing nuts, are just Sunday worshippers who have long ago abandoned the 10 Commandments.

One priest, Father Elvis, 53, of Our Lady of The Drained Swamp Church, even stated that the Anti-Democratic Crusaders are just one level below the Ku Klux Klan.

The Kansas senate finally voted on banning the V word and the P word, and the vote was 97-3 against banning the words.

Senator McKenna P. Azusa9 declared that he has been an evangelical since he was 10 months old.

He divulged that the ADCers are the type of arrogant hypocrites whose ancestors had slaves, and who still believe that all that women were meant to do, was to churn butter, plow the cornfields, and pop out younguns every 10 months or so.