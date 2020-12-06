Dr. Fauci Says President Trump Needs To Visit An Exorcist

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – RumorLand News is reporting that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has made his strongest comment yet, regarding the President.

Dr. Fauci, who has an approval rating of 93.9%, compared to Trump’s measly approval rating of 19.1%, commented to RN’s Ty Quickmester that he has been wanting to say that POTUS needs to visit an exorcist, and as soon as humanly possible.

The highly-respected doctor, who has won an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Salmon Cooking Award, says that Trump is positively and without-any-shadow-of-a doubt responsible for every American victim of his Trumpapalooza virus.

He pointed out that DJT was not named president by the Electoral College back in 2016, to spend over 50 hours a week out on his own personal golf courses, and filling all four of his pockets with taxpayers' hard-earned money.

And, on a personal level, Dr. Fauci added that the American people did not want to see a married president going to picnics, concerts, golf tournaments, and lovers lanes with a woman who is not his own wife [i.e. Hope Hicks].

When Quickmester asked the good doctor if he had an exorcist in mind, he replied that there is a fantastic exorcist who has had a 99.93% success rate with his clients.

Dr. Fauci said that he gave Trump Louisiana exorcist, Bonaventure de Etoufee's personal cell phone number, and he hopes that the downhill roller calls him.