Mexico Asks US To Increase Height Of Border Wall

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 4 December 2020

With the Coronavirus now spreading through all US states like wildfire, the number of positive cases having risen above 14 million, and deaths currently heading for 300,000, the Mexican government has asked Donald Trump if he wouldn't mind finishing the job he started on the border wall, and increase its height by about another 15 feet.

Mexico has its own COVID-19 problems, of course, but it is fearful of 'runners', those who are thought to want to escape from the effects of the virus, and who are considering fleeing south to do so.

It's estimated that as many as 500,000 US residents per month might attempt to escape to Latin America.

President Trump's border protection has, thus far, kept out wannabe immigrants from Mexico, but the boot is now on the other foot, and the Mexicans have, in recent days, dropped several hints that they view the situation in the US as they would if a horde of zombies were making for their territory.

President Trump has not yet commented on the proposal, but he is likely to want any improvements at this stage to be paid for by the Mexican government.

Mexican president, Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador, has indicated he is not likely to quibble.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump Mexico




