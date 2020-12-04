Lame Duck Trump Is Illegally Selling Coronavirus Vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The FBI has just discovered yet one more business scam that Trump is involved in.

Recordings made at Trump’s International Hotel, allegedly show him working out a business deal with a vaccine dealer from Detroit, to provide him with 80,000 doses of the AstroZenzena vaccine in exchange for $1.7 million.

"Lame Duck" Trump can be heard saying on the recording that he will provide the vaccine dealer with another 130,000 doses within 48 hours.

POTUS tells the dealer, who is identified by the fake name Rudy "Bubba" Patootie, that if anyone asks where he got the illegal vaccines, to say that he got them from LeBron James, Anthony Scaramucci, or Robert De Niro.

When the FBI contacted Trump and asked him about his involvement, he remarked that he has never heard of a Coronavirus vaccine.

An agent then asked the President, why his son, Donnie, always looks like he's been doing cocaine. Trump replied that his son "Dopey" doesn't do cocaine, and divulged that he has always had that druggie look about him.