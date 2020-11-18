President-Elect Joe Biden Says That Within 24-Hours of Taking Office, He'll Undo Every Presidential Executive Order That Trump Enacted

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 November 2020

President-Elect Biden is going to undo every last stupid thing that Trump did.

DOVER, Delaware – (Satire News) – iRumors is reporting that President-Elect Joe Biden, has been spending countless hours going over each one of the 823,402 Presidential Executive Orders that President Trump signed into law.

The president-elect commented that his first presidential executive order will be to prohibit Trump from ever again setting foot in Washington D.C.

Biden mentioned that his number one priority will be to rid the nation and the world of the dreaded Trumpapalooza virus that Trump failed to eradicate, due to the fact that the bitch was too busy golfing each and every single day.

President-Elect Biden emphasized that he is going to have the entire White House sprayed with the most powerful disinfectant known to man, in order to rid the place of Trump’s COVID-19 germs, as well as that lingering Big Mac smell.

In other news. Vox Populi is reporting that Melania is so sick and tired of hearing her husband cry like a little girl every night, that she has left their bedroom, and is now sleeping in the Marilyn Monroe Commemorative Bedroom.

