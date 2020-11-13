DeBlasio daughter rushed to therapy following episode of tongue disorder

Mayor of New York, Bill DeBlasio, reports his daughter is recovering nicely and will be released soon.

His daughter, Chiara DeBlasio, 25, showed signs of a second indication of perfide rei publicae lingua (rogue political tongue) in Democratic Circles recently.

First, there was Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who announced Joe Biden would be president on January 21 “whatever the end count is on the election.”

This was prior to the November 3 election.

Alarm bells jangled in the media as to implications of this comment on how votes might be counted.

Despite MSM claims Biden has won, including congratulations from foreign leaders and the Pope, the election is not yet officially over.

Electors have not voted and do not do so until December.

Irregularities persist.

In the latest developments, poll, workers in Michigan have come forward to declare vote-count problems.

It is possible Ms. DeBlasio caught some lingering bacillus of Rogue Political Tongue (RPT) in Ms. Pelosi's thinking.

*First, she told the interviewer she was very happy because “now we have the first black female Asian president in office elected”.

*This was followed by “Joe Biden was able to steal . . . no, was able to win”, at which point she later admitted her tongue throbbed violently.

According to ABC News, “The presidency remained undecided as of Friday morning” (today).

Exuberant dancers in the street over Biden have settled down to sit on curbs with worried frowns.

Could an election actually be stolen in the United States? As with a Banana Republic?