Man Is Becoming Irrational Thinking About The New Lockdown

The long-term.effects of an extended lockdown were widely speculated upon in March, before it actually took place, but nothing had prepared people for what eventually came to pass.

Spending more time with one's family is usually something worth celebrating, but, of course, it's perfectly possible to have too much of a good thing.

And, for one man, things are really starting to get him down as the second lockdown - for one month, but possibly until next March - gets under way.

Moys Kenwood, 57, has something of a short fuse and a quick temper. During the 6-month March-September lockdown, these became shorter and quicker.

He became irritable with his wife and children, concerned with the state of his finances, deeply worried about his family's welfare with regard to the threat of possible food shortages and rising prices, and, ultimately, wondered whether he was ever going to get his job back and be able to return to work.

At times, he snapped and shouted at his children for little or no reason other than they were 'being kids'; grew impatient with his wife when his din-din wasn't on the table at the normal time, and then complained when he saw what was on the plate; moaned more than usual at the almost-constant avalanche of weddings and funerals in the area, with their incessant pounding music; and has started bellowing like a madman at other motorists who are using the roads dangerously.

All manner of things currently 'get his goat', and are only going to get the goat more when the second lockdown starts.

Said Kenwood:

"I shudder to think what's just up ahead."