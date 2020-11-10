Biden wants White House by Thanksgiving “to get on with it pronto”

Despite at least half a dozen states in dispute as to a reliable vote count, plus the onset of legal challenges, Mr. Biden is eager to move on.

He has already been talking with foreign leaders (violation of the Logan Act), which put Trump and his advisor Flynn in hot water in 2016.

He is also eager to get after a Health Official who will back mask and vaccine legislation to "save the country."

Historically, a close election might take some time to resolve. The 2000 contest between Bush Jr. and Gore took 37 days beyond November 3 of that year.

Issues remain, including that not all ballots have been counted, and some of these may need to changed from one candidate to the other.

If some of these are switched, Biden may see his electoral count tumble once again.

AG Barr and Senate Leader McConnell have indicated the election is not yet over.

Nevertheless, MSM such as The Washington Post continue to report on the election, which took place only a week ago, in biased tones.

Mr. Trump is “balking” at a “clear-cut” outcome, according to The Post, whereas not only Barr and McConnell, but ten Republican Attorney Generals have called for investigation of irregularities.

Mr. Biden, however, believes there is not the shadow of a doubt that he won, and that Americans should get on with supporting his view.

Meanwhile, recent polling indicates 50% of Americans do not believe in the supposed results of the election, and 30% think Trump won.

Moving on from this point is uppermost in Mr. Biden's mind, additional to how continuing the glory of the moment will take attention away from a certain laptop.

All this fever to get going includes getting himself into The White House by Thanksgiving.

“Of course, the place will need a thorough scrubbing,” Mr. Biden is reported to have said. “But what with the new non-scalable fencing, we will feel quite safe there.”

Some have said "the Trump odor" (Iet alone lingering bacteria from the covid) will take some time to dispel from the drapes and furniture.

“Besides, it has an extensive basement area where I spent many happy days with the Obama administration.”

“I even put my initials alongside those of Thomas Jefferson in one kind of damp area down there, although some say that was his cat scratching on the wall. But, hell, who knows?"