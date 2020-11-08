BILLINGSGATE POST: Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler, an undercover agent hired by Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate voter fraud in Philadelphia, revealed that he had broken the code of an underground voter clearance site, nicknamed “Project Quasimodo”.

This site was similar to that set up to fleece magazine subscribers who are promised lifetime income in exchange for subscribing to hundreds of magazines.

Project Quasimodo was designed by Nancy Poozleosi. By creating a data base of names taken from the tombstones of deceased Chinese Gandy Dancers who helped lay the rail for the Union Pacific transcontinental railroad, she thought nobody would guess that over 10,000 voters with the surname Wang, would arouse suspicion.

It didn’t take long for Dirty Trick to break the code on this clandestine operation. Using an algorithm he developed which can distinguish the differences between Irish and Chinese names, it became apparent to him that Wang appeared much more frequently than Murphy; thus laying the groundwork for Rudy Giuliani’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

* As a footnote to history, those with long memories might recall that Dirty Trick once held the record for sustained popcorn farts that reached an unbelievable 32 seconds in duration.

Slim: “I hope that this finally wraps up the election for Donald Trump.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Let’s sweep away the cobwebs of deceit. Sleepy Joe might have been a little premature in claiming victory.”