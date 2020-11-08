Donald Trump Being Evicted

Imagine being kicked out of the White House by 75,196,576 people. Now that is one serious eviction notice! Start your packing!

What? No way! So Trump’s taking his rent-free, four-year renewal option to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Somebody tell the guy that the Supreme Court doesn’t own the White House. The people own the White House, and the people decide who gets in, who stays in, and who gets evicted.

The people voted on eviction, and the people say: “Renter, start your packing! A new tenant is moving in on January 20, 2021. The name is Joe Biden.”

The notice reads: Collect your clothes from the laundry room, closets, under the bed, in the bathroom, Oval Office; start packing, or everything will be placed in garbage bags, delivered to Trump Tower in New York, and sent up the escalator to the top floor. Okay?

And, if you trash the White House before you leave, you won’t get your deposit back. Same with silver, china, and anything else that isn’t nailed down. Everything has already been counted, photographed, and documented. And don’t even think about replacing the silver with stainless steel. We’ve got that covered, too.

You can keep all the towels and bed linens. It’s either you or the Goodwill.

You’ll receive your last one-way flight trip back to your home aboard Air Force One on January 20, 2021, but that’s it. No more whole family, third cousins, nanny, gardener, free-bees worldwide, or south to Mar-a-Lago.

Leave the key under the mat.

Don’t take the mat.

Read more by this author: