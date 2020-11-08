Magicians Wanted!

Are you a talented magician who is tired of performing at children's birthday parties? Do you want to put your skills to work as a public servant? If so, we want YOU to help count the vote at key election facilities in Georgia's upcoming US Senate runoffs.

You must be thinking, why would a magician be needed to count the vote? And, while you were amazing the crowd while pulling rabbits out of your hat, that's when we came up with the answer. Instead of pulling out rabbits, just pull out mail-in ballots! This method was tried and proven to work in the 2020 election, when President Trump was ahead in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes on election night, with less than a quarter of the vote remaining. Thanks to our magicians, that small fraction of the remaining vote was so overwhelmingly for Biden, that it offset Trump's massive lead in legitimate votes!

So, remember, your skills are valuable! Come, join us as we cheat our way... I mean... count our way to victory in Georgia! (This ad paid for by Magicians for Biden)