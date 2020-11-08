“Not my president” lyrics and staging set-ups available at Amazon dot com and Walmart

With mainstream media calling the election for Mr. Biden, new marketing opportunities have immediately emerged.

A day ago that same MSM press was speaking of “the incredible shrinking electoral count” as various states reported shenanigans, with Biden's share having retracted from 264 to 253.

Now, however, MSM claims he's over the top at 290. Trump is pursuing legal challenges.

Wild throngs of Democrats--neglecting social distancing--have been dancing in the streets.

But angry shouts of "Not my president!”--reminiscent of four years ago, but now referring to Biden--have also started up.

Michael Moore has said he expected this development, as he was one of the first to declare non-allegiance to Mr. Trump four years ago, plus threatened to leave the country.

Others followed suit, and assorted efforts, including Russia-gate, impeachment, the 25th amendment, were vigorously pursued in efforts to remove Trump from office.

Will Biden suffer the same fate?

The country is deadlocked at half and half in supporting these candidates.

Not to miss an opportunity, Mr. Bezos has rushed forward with a new product line at Amazon, inspiring other companies to follow suit as quickly as possible.

That is, anyone with a “not my president!” feeling heaving in his/her breast can now take further steps to express this sentiment.

Lyrics are available plus strategies for block-parties and stage-sets (proper social distancing required and not allowed on Thanksgiving) also available.

Sample lyrics

*For those who are still not sure an official electoral count for 2020 favoring Biden is in the bag:

Lump bump dump a Trump

elections are just a dream!

merrily merrily merrily merrily

flush him down the drain!



*Re Biden :

I'm not in the mood for Biden

simply because he's hiding

surely it's now very evident

he will never be my president!



*For either/both (inspired by Janis Joplin):

O Lord don't you give me

this presidential mess

we're supposed to have leaders

who bring out the best

Instead we have lackeys

with decades of precedent

well here's what we're saying

he's [whoever wins] not my president!



*Bonus for Nancy Pelosi :

Nancy Pelosi opened her mouth

Directly following her reputation went south

Now all the horses' asses in the congressional pen

Will never give Nancy Speaker-of-the-House again!

