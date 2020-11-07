Kanye West Hints At Voting Fraud

As if the 2020 US presidential election hadn't already been controversial enough, there was fresh drama, late last night, when Kanye West suggested that there may have been something wrong with the voting process.

West, who, official figures show, received no votes at all, told reporters that he believed there had been "a major disruption" in the electoral process which had prevented his fans registering their votes for him.

Further, he claimed, the votes of people who had managed to vote for him, had been thrown into rubbish sacks, which had now mysteriously disappeared.

There has, thus far, been no 'hard evidence' of any anti-West vote rigging.

As a black candidate, Mr. West had imagined that, with all his hit records behind him, he would split the two main parties and secure a historic place in the White House with the support of his legions of faithful fans, but this appears not to have been the case.

West made a statement via Twitter, saying:

"There has been cheating on a massive scale. It's not possible that not a single, solitary person in the whole of this great nation of the United States of America voted for me. I had my dad's assurance that he'd vote for me."

Political analysts have said that the chump should probably stick to recording music in the future.