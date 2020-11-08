The Brooklyn Bridger-Times is Reporting That The Trump Horror Movie is Finally Over, So Please Roll The Credits

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 8 November 2020

image for The Brooklyn Bridger-Times is Reporting That The Trump Horror Movie is Finally Over, So Please Roll The Credits
One of Trump's doctors told Sean Hannity that Donald has lost the use of 62% of his brain.

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – America has spoken and voted to oust the meanest leader in the history of mankind including Hitler, Hirohito, and Mussolini.

The Brooklyn Bridger-Times wrote that the X-rated Trump horror movie is finally over, and now the end credits can start rolling.

But amazingly enough, Donald the Delusional is still saying that if the votes of the illegal Cubans, Czechoslovakians, Icelanders, and Pisogovians had not been allowed to be counted, he would have easily won by close to 171 million votes and 693 Electoral College votes.

As CNN’s Don Lemon so eloquently put it, please someone get the fellas in the white suits, and put Trump in a straitjacket, pass “Go,” and take him straight to Harlem.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CNNDon LemonDonald TrumpX-Rated Movie

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more