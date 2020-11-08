The Brooklyn Bridger-Times is Reporting That The Trump Horror Movie is Finally Over, So Please Roll The Credits

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – America has spoken and voted to oust the meanest leader in the history of mankind including Hitler, Hirohito, and Mussolini.

The Brooklyn Bridger-Times wrote that the X-rated Trump horror movie is finally over, and now the end credits can start rolling.

But amazingly enough, Donald the Delusional is still saying that if the votes of the illegal Cubans, Czechoslovakians, Icelanders, and Pisogovians had not been allowed to be counted, he would have easily won by close to 171 million votes and 693 Electoral College votes.

As CNN’s Don Lemon so eloquently put it, please someone get the fellas in the white suits, and put Trump in a straitjacket, pass “Go,” and take him straight to Harlem.