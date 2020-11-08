This Is What Democracy Looks Like

Donald Trump is history, bad history, probably just a footnote in future history books. Best of all, Trump will no longer occupy the White House. Anyone who claims otherwise, suggesting fraudulent votes, future teams of lawyers, appeals to the Supreme Court, is just whistling in the dark.

Joseph Biden is the 46th President of the United States. And Kamala Harris is the next Vice President of the United States and the first woman to hold that office. Defeating Donald Trump, and electing the Biden and Harris team, is what democracy looks like.

The 2020 election has Made America Great Again!

Amen!

The COVID-19 pandemic is emblematic of Donald Trump’s presidency, with symptoms of racism, misogyny, anti-science, authoritarianism, isolationism, deception, thievery, jealousy, fraud, hate, intentional cruelty, and pettiness.

Trump's mocking of a reporter with a disability, saying there were good Nazis, the policy of ripping children from mothers’ arms, ignoring a pandemic that has left over 200,000 dead, being evil, stupid, and possessing a truly foul brain, didn't help him. And this footnote of history thought he was deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize.

People are dancing in the streets, celebrating, happy, smiling, wearing the flag, waving flags, honking horns, beating drums, spontaneous, it’s the 4th of July, New Year's Eve, Graduation, and Happy Birthday, all things good and new and right! The United States is celebrating a block party from sea to shining sea.

The mayor of Paris, France, Anne Hidalgo, said, “Welcome back, America!”

Thank you! America wasn't really gone. But waiting for today.

Today is what Democracy looks like.

And it looks great!

