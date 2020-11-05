Hope Hicks Says The President Has Texted Her 291 Times Since The Election Polls Closed on Tuesday

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 5 November 2020

image for Hope Hicks Says The President Has Texted Her 291 Times Since The Election Polls Closed on Tuesday
Hope says that she dreams about one day being Donald Trump's fourth and final wife.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – A White House insider, who is very close to Trump’s chief adviser, and reputed inamorata, Hope Hicks, claims that Hicks said that the president is extremely depressed and may end up hurting himself.

Hicks revealed that he has texted her close to 300 times. He expressed to her that he will forever be known as the most hated, mean, cruel piece-of-shit president in the history of world presidents.

Hope reportedly tried to console him by sending him a photo of herself nude from the waist up.

He texted her back saying that he wants to see a photo of her naked from the waist down.

Hope fired back that she is not that kind of girl, and suggested that he needed to call up his former slut girlfriend Stormy Daniels, and set up a rendezvous with her.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump Hope Hicks Stormy Daniels White House

