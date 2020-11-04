A Highly Reputable News Agency is Reporting That At Least 2.9 Million Cubans Living Illegally in Florida Voted For Trump

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 4 November 2020

image for A Highly Reputable News Agency is Reporting That At Least 2.9 Million Cubans Living Illegally in Florida Voted For Trump
Illegal Cubans standing in line in Miami's Fidel Castro neighborhood waiting to vote for Trump.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – (Satire News) – The iRumors News Agency has found out that 2.9 million of the votes cast for Trump in the Plywood State were cast by Cubans, who are living in the United States illegally.

The agency stated that most of the illegals live in Miami’s Fidel Castro neighborhood, which the Miami Police Department estimates to be made up of about 91.7% Cubans who are classified as illegal aliens, and who should have been deported a year ago.

One Cuban voter told a reporter with iRumors that he was told by a Trump campaign worker that he is entitled to vote, because he has an IQ of 38, he’s never drunk beer, and he’s never dabbled in cocaine or heroin.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CubansDonald Trumpmiami

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more