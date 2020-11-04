Donald Trump Says He Will Be Signing a Presidential Executive Order Disqualifying All of The Votes Cast in California and New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to the Vox Populi News Agency, Trump says that every vote that was cast in California and New York state will be nullified.

He stated that he has personally investigated the situation, and found that voters in both states were marking their ballots with blue ink instead of the mandatory black ink.

He was quick to point out that the fact both states voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden had absolutely nothing to do with his decision.

POTUS made it abundantly clear that he has always believed in being fair and balanced with everyone, even with black people, who mostly voted for Biden.