Biden replaces himself with Fauci as candidate for the presidency

“As soon as I lit that rocket, I knew it had to soar further,” Mr. Biden said, right after closing a rally in Ohio.

He had just told fans at the rally that he would “hire Mr. Fauci and fire Mr. Trump.”

Then came his further brainstorm.

Controversial here is what MSM labels “science over the status quo”, meaning it considers Mr. Fauci ultimate in expertise, and should not be fired.

But the President's new advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, differs with Fauci, and supports opening up America again.

A medical doctor and scientist from Stanford University, Dr. Atlas maintains the problem has been exaggerated.

Then, at one of his last rallies, Mr. Trump replied to shouts of “Fire Fauci” with, “Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until after the election.”

This new maneuver for the Democrats calls upon an obscure subsection to the 25th amendment.

To wit:

“Up to the last minute, nay, the last second before midnight November 3, the candidate may, with all due discretion, self-sacrifice, and in case of odious developments, replace himself with some other person most suitable 'to save the country!'”



(Historians believe this stipulation comes from John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. They did not use the term, “maneuver.”)

Amendment 25 is otherwise famous as one of Ms. Pelosi's pet projects to remove Mr. Trump as “unfit (plus likely deranged beyond your wildest dreams) for the office."

So far, all efforts by the Democratic Party to dump, vilify, scold, and generally view Trump as the “presidential moron from hell” have not succeeded in removing him.

“Now, look,” Mr. Biden told reporters during his breathtaking break-through that Fauci should become the president to lead the nation.

“This has nothing to do with all the ridiculous scandal over my son and me, okay? I know you're about to hurl that at me, and say that I am side-stepping to get out of it!”

“Not at all, not at all!”

“In fact, along with Hillary Clinton, let me say I would appreciate a position within the Fauci Administration, along with advising him to stay clear of Sanders and Elizabeth Warren!”

“I could take Supervisor of Masks maybe,” the former VP said.

Mr. Fauci has been reported stunned by this turn of events, but more than willing to assume the responsibility, “as the crowning moment of my career and cooperation with the pharmaceutical industry.”