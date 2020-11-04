Trump Has Won!

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 4 November 2020

image for Trump Has Won!
Trump acknowledging defeat

In an incredible turnaround in fortunes in the 2020 race to the White House, it's just been announced in the last few minutes, that against all prior expectations, and in contrast to all of the expert opinions expressed by political pundits, President Donald Trump has come out in front of his rival, Joe Biden, and will retain the presidency for another four years.

Not really. Just kidding.

Trump, the most incompetent human ever to be asked to lead the United States of America was beaten comprehensively by Mr. Biden, and is currently being monitored as he packs his possessions into boxes, as a van waits at the back of the White House.

Mr. Trump's wife, Melania, left earlier with two plastic bags.

Trump leaves office with a catalog of disasters too numerous to mention behind him, and won't be forgotten in a long while.

Earlier fake news that suggested he was running neck-and-neck with his rival resulted in gunshops across the country being besieged by people buying high-piwered rifles with telescopic sights, as the beleaguered nation faced up to another four years of catastrophic leadership.

In the end, though, sense prevailed, or, at least, what passes for sense in the mixed-up, muddled world of politics in the United States.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpJoseph BidenPolitics

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more